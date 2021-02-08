Mixed-use development proposed for Bethesda Row

A sign notifying the public of a new development proposal is posted on Bethesda Avenue. Photo courtesy Amanda Farber

Developers have pitched a new mixed-use development on Bethesda Row.

The proposed project would include 275,000 square feet of development in a 70-foot-tall building. The first floor would be retail and others would be multi-family residences, according to a sign posted on the property on Bethesda Avenue.

There are multiple signs announcing the project along the block stretching from Uncle Julio’s to Hair Cuttery. It is not clear how much of the block the proposal includes.

The applicant is Federal Realty Investment Trust. A spokeswoman could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

No additional information was available Monday.

A virtual community meeting to detail the project is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 22.