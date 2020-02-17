Development proposal on Avondale Street seeks 60 multi-family units
Meeting with more details scheduled for March
4526 and 4530 Avondale St. in Bethesda.
via Google Maps
A plan to redevelop properties on Avondale Street in Bethesda — to include 60 multi-family housing units — will be explained during a community meeting in March, according to a notice sent to neighbors.
Washington-based SJ Investment Corp. plans to file the plans with the Montgomery County Planning Board “soon” according to the letter, and has scheduled a mandatory pre-submission meeting for March 2.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Regional Services Center.
The letter says developers plan to build 60 residential units and underground parking at 4526 and 4530 Avondale St. It does not say what kind of units it will build, the height of the building or what other amenities will be provided.
On the properties now are two 2-story houses. The houses are bordered by other residences.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com