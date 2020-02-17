 Development proposal on Avondale Street seeks 60 multi-family units
  • .2020
  • .Development proposal on Avondale Street seeks 60 multi-family units

Development proposal on Avondale Street seeks 60 multi-family units

Meeting with more details scheduled for March

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
Untitled design (31)

4526 and 4530 Avondale St. in Bethesda.

via Google Maps

A plan to redevelop properties on Avondale Street in Bethesda — to include 60 multi-family housing units — will be explained during a community meeting in March, according to a notice sent to neighbors.

Washington-based SJ Investment Corp. plans to file the plans with the Montgomery County Planning Board “soon” according to the letter, and has scheduled a mandatory pre-submission meeting for March 2.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Regional Services Center.

The letter says developers plan to build 60 residential units and underground parking at 4526 and 4530 Avondale St. It does not say what kind of units it will build, the height of the building or what other amenities will be provided.

On the properties now are two 2-story houses. The houses are bordered by other residences.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Eleanor resized

Silver Spring bowling lounge gets ready to open

The Eleanor features an arcade and a bar and grill
morning-notes

Suspected gang member from Silver Spring sentenced for 2017 killing

Plus: Supporters rally for $4 billion education plan; Franchot endorses Kobluchar
Potbelly

Small Bites: Potbelly Sandwich Shop now open in Friendship Heights

Plus: Brews and Barrels opens in the Kentlands; BurgerIM closes in Wheaton

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested