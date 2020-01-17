 Developer proposes fewer apartments for Wisconsin Avenue project
Developer proposes fewer apartments for Wisconsin Avenue project

Updated plan also has less retail space

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
7900 Wisconsin Ave.

Courtesy Amanda Farber

A developer has proposed changes to a Wisconsin Avenue project that reduce the number of apartments by more than 100 and the amount of retail space.

At 7900 Wisconsin Ave. in Bethesda, the project was previously approved by the Montgomery County Planning Board to have up to 450 apartment units and 21,630 square feet of retail space.

Updated plans, filed with the Planning Board last week, call for 322 apartments, 15% of which would be designated as affordable housing in accordance with county law. The updated version also has 21,600 square feet of retail space.

The building will be 17 stories.

Developer JBG Smith also asks for approval to reduce the number of parking spaces from 445 to 340 “to reflect the reduction in the number of dwelling units.”

The application requesting the changes calls the project revisions “minimal.”

County planners approved the project in 2013, but JBG Smith put the plans on hold for reasons company representatives wouldn’t make public at the time.

The project gained traction again in 2017.

A date for Planning Board consideration has not been set, according to online development records.

Representatives of JBG Smith could not be reached for comment Friday morning.

