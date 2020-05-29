Here's the preliminary plans for a new development in Bethesda

Developer goes over plans for Bethesda project
Proposal calls for 67 to 83 units on Cheltenham Drive
Preliminary plans for a new development on Cheltenham Drive in Bethesda call for between 67 and 83 units, the developer told residents during an online meeting on Thursday.
The owner and developer, Bozzuto Development of Greenbelt, Md., has not decided if the units will be sold or leased.
Bozzuto and other companies working on the project — on architecture, landscaping and transportation — held a community meeting on Thursday, a requirement for getting public feedback.
A 10-story, 90-foot-high building, with a roof terrace and green space, is proposed. A Midas car repair shop is on the property, which is adjacent to a CVS Pharmacy.
One level of parking, with 23 spaces, would be underground.
It would follow the county requirement to designate at least 15% of the units as moderately priced.
Devon Lauer, a development project manager for Bozzuto, said the plan is to submit a sketch plan to the county to review in early June. Bozzuto hopes to get its first round of approvals by the fall, then continue with a site plan and a design phase, Lauer said.
Residents who sat in on the electronic call asked questions on a variety of topics, including setbacks, design, facades, green space and traffic.
One person asked the developer to be mindful of the safety of pedestrian traffic in the area.