County might rename Montrose Parkway to honor Josiah Henson

A popular thoroughfare in Montgomery County might be renamed to honor a former enslaved man who helped more than 100 others escape slavery on the Underground Railroad and inspired the novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.”

This week, the Montgomery County Planning Board will discuss the proposal, which includes renaming Montrose Parkway in the North Bethesda area to Josiah Henson Memorial Parkway. The road, according to planning documents, runs through part of the property on which Henson was enslaved in the 1800s.

Henson was enslaved on the property, known as the Riley Plantation, from 1795 to 1825, when Isaac Riley ordered him and other enslaved people to move to his brother’s plantation in Kentucky.

In 1830, Henson escaped to freedom in Canada with his wife and children and started a community for formerly enslaved people. He then began his work on the Underground Railroad, helping about 118 people to freedom, according to local historians.

He wrote an autobiography in 1849, titled “The Life of Josiah Henson, Formerly a Slave, Now an Inhabitant of Canada.” It was the inspiration for Harriet Beecher Stowe’s novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” published in 1852, according to historians.

There is a museum dedicated to Henson and his life on Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda.

In a memo, Planning Department Director Gwen Wright told the Planning Board that there are two properties with addresses on Montrose Parkway and one — owned by a history preservation organization called Peerless Rockville — has written a letter in support of renaming the road. She does not mention the other property or its owner’s position on the proposal.

The letter, included in Planning Board documents, is signed by the organization’s executive director, Nancy Pickard. It says the organization owns the historic Montrose School on the roadway and that “we emphatically agree that Henson warrants the spotlight as much as other Maryland African-American leaders of his time, such as Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman.”

The renaming proposal is not part of a countywide review of street names, conducted in 2020, that aimed to rename roadways named after Confederate leaders. That review recommended renaming three streets in Potomac and a trail in Dickerson with names related to Confederates.

“The current renaming proposal is not being done to correct an inequity and there is no concern about the Montrose name, but rather to commemorate an important historic figure — Josiah Henson — who stood up as a freedom fighter,” Planning Board documents say.

The authority to rename Montrose Parkway lies with Wright. But the Planning Board is expected to pass a resolution on Thursday in support of the renaming.

In 2018, County Council Member Hans Riemer and Catherine Leggett suggested that Montgomery County Public Schools rename Charles W. Woodward High School after Henson when it reopens.

The school housed Tilden Middle for several years while Tilden underwent a building project. When Tilden moved back to its home building in the summer of 2020, work began to rebuild Woodward so it can eventually reopen as a new high school.

There have not been public discussions about the proposal since.

An MCPS spokesman could not be reached for comment on Friday.

