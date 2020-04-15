 County considering redevelopment of Chevy Chase Library
2018 report found mold, asbestos, lead

By Caitlynn Peetz
| Published:

via Montgomery County

Montgomery County’s Department of General Services is considering redeveloping the site home to the Chevy Chase Library, according to a document posted on the department’s website.

Located at 8005 Connecticut Ave., the Chevy Chase Library was built in 1965 and recently underwent a “facility assessment that recommended significant capital improvements,” according to the request for developer expressions of interest (RFDEOI) document. The county is considering a public-private partnership to build a new library.

The county is seeking developers to build the new, single-story, 20,000-square-foot library in the same location. It would have at least 60 parking spaces.

The current split-level library is approximately 16,300 square feet, according to county documents. It has 105 parking spaces.

The county will accept “expressions of interest” that detail potential project leaders’ concept and approach until May 28, then decide whether to issue a formal request for development proposals.

In October 2018, Apex Companies, LLC, conducted a hazardous materials inspection at the library and found potential “asbestos-containing material” in the building, a report said. The inspection also found detectable levels of lead on “certain building components of the property,” according to the report, including on a hand rail and wall tile on the lower level.

Mold was also found.

