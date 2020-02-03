 Construction begins on $100 million townhome community in Gaithersburg
  • .2020
  • .Construction begins on $100 million townhome community in Gaithersburg

Construction begins on $100 million townhome community in Gaithersburg

Aventon development is part of Crown neighborhood

By Caitlynn Peetz Follow @CaitlynnPeetz14
| Published:
Untitled design (26)

Aventon Crown will bring nearly 400 new residences to the Crown neighborhood of Gaithersburg

via Aventon Cos.

Construction on the 182-acre mixed-use Crown community’s second rental-property development is underway.

Aventon Cos. recently broke ground on a $100 million, 386-unit apartment building at the corner of Decoverly Drive and Fields Road.

The seven-story building is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021, with floor plans ranging from studio to three-bedroom units.

Amenities will include smart home technology, a resort-style pool, a fire pit and a courtyard.

“We chose this location for its tremendous employment growth, great schools, transportation access and excellent quality of life,” Mark Coletta, senior managing director for Aventon Companies, wrote in a statement.

Maryland Newsletter reports Aventon Cos. purchased the project land for $12 million, and the project, Aventon Crown, will have 42 affordable housing units.

Construction also recently began on 320 new townhomes at the corner of Decoverly Drive and Crown Park Avenue. The townhomes are part of the Crown community.

The townhomes will range from 16 to 20 feet wide and cost between $500,000 and $700,000, according to a news release.

Select units will have rooftop terraces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.

Development of Crown began in 2012. The neighborhood has two developed sections — Downtown Crown and Crown West — with a combined 410 townhomes, 538 apartments, 128 condominiums and 44 single-family homes.

When complete, the Crown community will have up to 2,250 residences and 320,000 square feet of retail space.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Police Symbol

Pedestrian fatally struck by commuter train in Rockville

Police say it happened near 6000 block of Halpine Road

Proposed raise for school members cut from 140% to 40%

State delegates scale back proposal; current salary is $25K
Kevin Coffay resized

Updated: Drunken driver whose crash killed three sent back to prison for violating probation

Sentence in 2012 was 20 years in prison; later reduced to eight years

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested