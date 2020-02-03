Construction begins on $100 million townhome community in Gaithersburg
Aventon development is part of Crown neighborhood
Aventon Crown will bring nearly 400 new residences to the Crown neighborhood of Gaithersburg
via Aventon Cos.
Construction on the 182-acre mixed-use Crown community’s second rental-property development is underway.
Aventon Cos. recently broke ground on a $100 million, 386-unit apartment building at the corner of Decoverly Drive and Fields Road.
The seven-story building is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021, with floor plans ranging from studio to three-bedroom units.
Amenities will include smart home technology, a resort-style pool, a fire pit and a courtyard.
“We chose this location for its tremendous employment growth, great schools, transportation access and excellent quality of life,” Mark Coletta, senior managing director for Aventon Companies, wrote in a statement.
Maryland Newsletter reports Aventon Cos. purchased the project land for $12 million, and the project, Aventon Crown, will have 42 affordable housing units.
Construction also recently began on 320 new townhomes at the corner of Decoverly Drive and Crown Park Avenue. The townhomes are part of the Crown community.
The townhomes will range from 16 to 20 feet wide and cost between $500,000 and $700,000, according to a news release.
Select units will have rooftop terraces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Development of Crown began in 2012. The neighborhood has two developed sections — Downtown Crown and Crown West — with a combined 410 townhomes, 538 apartments, 128 condominiums and 44 single-family homes.
When complete, the Crown community will have up to 2,250 residences and 320,000 square feet of retail space.
