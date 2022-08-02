Chevy Chase daycare center for 147 kids wins county approval

A rendering of the daycare's playground area. via Montgomery County Planning Board documents

The Montgomery County Planning Board last week approved a plan to convert office space on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase into a child care facility.

Bright Horizons Children’s Centers LLC plans to convert about 12,400 square feet of existing office and retail space at 5425 Wisconsin Ave. into a daycare center for up to 147 children and 30 staff members, according to plans submitted to the county Planning Board.

About 7,200 square feet would be on the ground floor and 5,200 square feet would be on the second floor, documents say.

The building houses WTOP, Arlington Capital Partners and Carr Workplaces, according to the building’s website.

The daycare center would enroll children from infancy to 5 years old and operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be classrooms separated by age, as well as shared common spaces, according to Planning Board documents.

The project also includes building a small outdoor play area on part of an existing parking lot, divided into two sections with one for infants and toddlers and the other for preschoolers.

Founded in 1986, Bright Horizons has locations across the United States, including five in Montgomery County, according to its website. The company is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

