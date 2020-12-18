Picture via Montgomery County Planning Board

The Montgomery County Planning Board gave unanimous approval to early plans for a development in Bethesda that would produce 70 new condominiums.

Winthrop Investment Group has proposed demolishing a single-family home used as an office and replacing it with a 70-foot-tall building at 4702 Chevy Chase Drive.

The building will include a fitness center, a “wellness area” and a rooftop deck, according to the development application.

A below-ground parking garage with 63 spaces for vehicles and 35 spaces for bikes are included in the project’s plan.

Attorney Pat Harris, with Lerch Early & Brewer and representing the developer, said that the building will look “different” than others in the neighborhood because it will be more modern. But, she said, “the way Bethesda is going” the neighborhood will be more modernized in the coming years.

The property is near Norwood Local Park and the Bethesda Fire Department. The development application includes plans for a sidewalk from Chevy Chase Drive to Nottingham Drive to provide a “pedestrian connection” to the park.

In terms of the impact of the project on local schools, about four students are expected to live in the building, according to Planning Board documents.

More details about the building design are expected in later phases of the development approval process.