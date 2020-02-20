67-unit residential building proposed on Cheltenham Drive in Bethesda
Building would stand 90 feet tall
A rendering of a proposed development project on Cheltenham Drive in Bethesda
Via Bethesda Downtown Design Advisory Panel
The Bozzuto Group has proposed a development project that would bring approximately 67 residences to Cheltenham Drive in Bethesda.
In a submission to the Bethesda Downtown Design Advisory Panel, Bozzuto details its project plan for a new 90-foot tall building near the corner of Cheltenham Drive and Wisconsin Avenue. It would include 67 units.
Documents do not say what kind of housing the residences would be — apartments, condos or townhomes. There would be a roof terrace.
The Bethesda Downtown Design Advisory Panel (DAP) is a group that provides feedback on building projects in the early phases of the county approval process. The group will review the project at a meeting next week.
The proposed project would “greatly improve the pedestrian connection” between the residential neighborhood and the downtown area, according to the DAP submission.
On the property now is a Midas car repair shop and parking. It is adjacent to a CVS Pharmacy.
“The Applicant is extremely excited to be able to move forward with this project, in this part of Downtown Bethesda,” project documents say. “… The change in use will encourage more pedestrian activity and strengthen the relationship of the residential neighborhood to the retail and commercial corridor.”
Project plans had not been submitted to the Montgomery County Planning Board as of Thursday afternoon.
Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com