359-unit apartment complex in Wheaton expected to get planning approval

via Montgomery County Planning Board documents

A proposal to replace a one-story office building with a five-story, 359-unit apartment complex is expected to get final approval from county planners next week.

The 7.8-acre property is at 2220 Broadbirch Drive. The site currently has a 66,150-square-foot office building, built in 1985, and a surface parking lot. They would be razed to accommodate the new development, according to an application submitted to the Montgomery County Planning Board by White Oak Apartments LLC.

Along with the apartment building, project plans include a series of 28 “two-over-two” units, which are similar to townhouses.

A minimum of 15% of the units (about 58) would be designated as affordable housing, in alignment with local law.

Project plans show the tallest parts of the apartment building will be adjacent to a hotel that is also about five stories. The building has been designed to “step down” to be more compatible with the lower-rise buildings near Broadbirch Drive.

Amenities — including a courtyard, a playground, trellis, open space and a dog park — are included in the plans, according to Planning Board documents.

The property is about one-quarter of a mile from a Flash bus rapid transit station.

The Planning Board will consider the application at a meeting July 8.

Caitlynn Peetz can be reached at caitlynn.peetz@bethesdamagazine.com