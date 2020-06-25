203-unit apartment building approved in Rockville
National champion crab apple tree will be relocated
Rendering via Montgomery Planning
The Montgomery County Planning Board on Thursday gave final approval to a Rockville development project with 203 new apartments.
The United States national champion crab apple tree, which is on the property, will be relocated to a nearby property, according to Planning Board documents.
The project, at 12500 Ardennes Ave., will include 198,718 square feet of residential space in a 100-foot-tall building.
Fifteen percent of the 203 units will be affordable housing and 10% will be designated as workforce housing units, intended to be affordable for households with incomes too high to participate in the county’s affordable housing program.
Up to 181 parking spaces will be provided in a parking garage. A plaza will be built on the northeast corner of the site, at the intersection of Ardennes Avenue and Twinbrook Parkway.
The project will replace an “underutilized” one-story office building constructed in the 1960s, according to Planning Board documents.
Last year, developers delayed a hearing about the project with the Planning Board to explore ways to preserve the large crab apple tree.
The 45-foot-tall tree is listed on the American Forests website as “the largest known tree of its species in the country,” debuting on the Champion Trees list in 2017.
Before construction begins, the tree will be relocated to a nearby property on Vandegrift Avenue, according to Planning Board documents.
