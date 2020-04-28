Date up in the air for when military flyover will happen at Suburban Hospital
Hundreds of people gathered near hospital on Saturday, but planes didn’t appear
Logo from the Blue Angels Twitter page
It remains unclear when a military flyover to salute area medical workers and first responders will happen in Bethesda.
Hundreds of people congregated near Suburban Hospital on Saturday after the hospital posted a notice on Facebook the day before saying a flyover by the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force’s Thunderbirds would happen at about 12:15 p.m.
The planes never appeared.
Leah Garton, a spokeswoman for the Air Combat Command, which schedules and coordinates the activities of the demonstration teams, told Bethesda Beat Tuesday morning that the Suburban announcement of the Saturday flyovers was due to the “inadvertent release of planning and coordinating information. The information shared did not come from either of the demonstration teams’ official accounts.”
The U.S. Department of Defense announced last week that Thunderbirds and Blue Angels planned to hold flyover salutes in various cities this week. Tuesday morning, the Blue Angels announced they would hold flyovers in the New York and Philadelphia metropolitan areas today. But there were no notices about flyovers planned in Maryland.
Garton said announcements of where and when the demonstration teams will be appearing will be made 48 to 72 hours before the event.
After the demonstration teams failed to appear on Saturday, Suburban announced on its Facebook page that the flyover had been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday. But that post had been deleted as of Monday.
Vanessa McMains, a spokeswoman for Johns Hopkins Medicine, which owns Suburban, wrote in an email on Tuesday that they have “no further information” because the event is being organized by the federal government.
On Saturday, hundreds of people showed up along the streets in the neighborhood around Suburban to watch the display, despite a state ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people.
Some wore masks, as health officials have recommended for safety whenever people go outside and are in the vicinity of others, or when they enter stores. But many in the crowd did not have masks, and in many spots, people were clustered together.
Hogan’s March 30 stay-at-home order prohibits groups of 10 or more from gathering for “social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events.” Essential activities, such as buying groceries and medicine, are allowed.
On Monday, responding to questions from Bethesda Beat, Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, wrote in an email that the flyovers would be permissible. He wrote that the state would contact local officials about how to make sure it is carried out safely.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com