Woman sentenced to 6 years for drunken driving crash that killed North Potomac couple

A Nashville, Tenn., woman was sentenced Friday to 6 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed a North Potomac couple last March.

Rebecca Thuc Hoang Vo, 40, pleaded to two counts of gross negligent manslaughter last November in the deaths of Pran and Pamela Sharma. Police said she registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.13 on the night of the crash. Maryland’s legal limit is 0.08.

Relatives of the Sharmas fought through tears as they read impact statements to the judge, detailing how Pran and Pamela were sources of warmth and compassion to their kids, grandkids and other family members. Some broke down to the point where Jonathan McKnight, a son-in-law of the victims, had to finish reading their statements.

Some said they often pass the intersection where the crash occurred, and are reminded of that night, where the family had gathered in North Potomac before the fatal crash. Many said they wanted Vo to face appropriate punishment for her crimes, despite the more sympathetic picture her defense attorney, Andrew Alpert, painted of her.

Alpert told Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge David Lease that Vo excelled in academics from a young age. She had also worked in AmeriCorps, volunteered for the American Red Cross and was recruited by OxFam to go to Iraq in 2004 to help people during the war there.

Alpert said that Vo accepted responsibility and was “truly remorseful.”

Before her sentencing, Vo, also tearing up, told Sharma’s family members she was “deeply regretful” for her actions, and that he had read more than 20 victim impact statement letters to the court multiple times. It was “heartbreaking” to see the impact on the younger members of the family, Vo said.

But Kyle O’Grady, the assistant state’s attorney prosecuting the case, said that despite Vo’s impressive resume, he and Albert already had worked out a plea agreement.

“No apology, as sincere as it may be, can restore the loss felt by the Sharma family,” O’Grady said.

On March 27, 2021, Vo was driving a 2017 BMW i3 east on Darnestown Road near North Potomac. At around 8:30 p.m., she came to the intersection of Blackberry Drive, according to police.

Pran Sharma was driving west on Darnestown Road in a 2018 Toyota RAV4 and was trying to turn left at Blackberry Drive. His wife, Pamela, was in the passenger seat next to him.

Vo’s BMW hit the RAV4 at around 75 miles per hour, according to police.

Pamela Sharma died that night of her injuries at a local hospital. Pran Sharma died three days later at a local hospital.

Lease said he understood Vo’s past career and service to others. But he said it wasn’t one mistake that led to the crash — it was multiple errors in judgment.

Lease said he was bound by the plea agreement in the case — 20 years of prison time with all but six years suspended. There also would be five years of probation.

“It wasn’t a momentary lapse,” Lease said before handing down a sentence. “it was multiple lapses. … Her driving was outrageous. What struck me in this case … was the speed of this accident.”

