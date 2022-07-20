Uy leads in Montgomery County sheriff’s race

Maxwell Uy, left, and Robert Bass, right. Candidate-submitted photos

This story was updated at 9:45 a.m. on July 20, 2022 to include the latest vote totals

Maxwell Uy was leading in the Montgomery County sheriff’s race Tuesday night against opponent Robert Bass in the Democratic primary.

As of Wednesday morning, Uy had 29,775 votes (53.52%) to Bass’s 25,862 (46.48%), according to Maryland State Board of Elections results for early voting and with 246 of 258 election day precincts reporting.

Uy and Bass are vying to succeed outgoing Sheriff Darren Popkin, who has served in the position since 2010. Popkin announced last year that he would not run for a fourth term, and plans to spend more time with his family. No Republicans are running for the post.

County officials say it’s unlikely that close races will be called as of Tuesday night or Wednesday morning because election workers aren’t allowed to start counting mail-in ballots until Thursday due to state law.

According to State Board of Elections data, 115,289 mail-in ballots had been delivered to voters in Montgomery County. As of Monday night, 29,388 had been received by the county Board of Elections.

The sheriff’s responsibilities, according to the county website, include:

Court security and criminal transportation

Criminal warrant service

Service of process for the county court system

Child support enforcement

Combating domestic violence

Uy, currently the chief deputy in the sheriff’s office, has served in the office since 1994. Previously he was in the Army, serving as an active-duty member during the Persian Gulf War, and then as part of the Honor Guard for the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment.

Bass is a former football player who played at the University of Miami from 1991 to 1994, and then had a short NFL career with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. He later spent eight years working with the Montgomery County sheriff’s office as a deputy. That was followed by eight years he spent running a private security service.

