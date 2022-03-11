File image

This story was updated at 12:40 p.m. to correct the age of the defendant, which was initially given as 23 by the State’s Attorney’s Office

A Silver Spring man was ordered on Thursday to serve 30 years in prison for stabbing a man to death in the Fairland area of Silver Spring nearly two years ago, authorities said.

Denzel Kasaka, 24, stabbed Jose Augusto Ruiz, 20, to death on June 14, 2020, after Ruiz started spending time with Kasaka’s ex-girlfriend, according to Montgomery County police.

Ruiz was with Lucya Ramirez that morning when Kasaka called him, trying to contact Ramirez, his ex-girlfriend, according to the indictment memorandum.

According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, Kasaka was “acting jealous and was clearly upset” that Ruiz and Ramirez were spending time together.

Later that day, Ruiz and Ramirez went to her home to get clothes and the two planned to spend the night together, according to the indictment memo. When they got to the neighborhood, she saw Kasaka leaving in his car.

Ramirez, thinking that Kasaka was looking for her, texted him that she was home, and she then went with Ruiz to his grandmother’s home, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

After Ruiz and Ramirez “had a disagreement” about Kasaka, Ruiz brought her back to her house around 10 p.m., but later decided they would spend the night at his house on Avonshire Drive in Fairland, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

When Ruiz and Ramirez got to his home, Kasaka arrived, circled the block in his car, and stopped in front of Ruiz’s vehicle.

Kasaka got out of his car and walked over to Ramirez and Ruiz, before Kasaka and Ruiz got into a fight, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Ramirez screamed and tried to break up the fight.

Ruiz broke the back window of Kasaka’s car. Kasaka ran back to his car, drove several feet, stopped and got out of his car with a knife, authorities said.

Kasaka stabbed Ruiz twice in the abdomen area and once in the heart, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. As Ruiz bled profusely, Ramirez helped him back to his vehicle and witnesses called 911. Kasaka drove away and witnesses gave police a description of his vehicle, according to the indictment.

Ruiz was taken to White Oak Medical Center and died of his injuries, according to authorities. A medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide.

Ramirez told police that Kasaka stalked her and Ruiz throughout the day on social media, according to the indictment memo. The fight and stabbing were recorded by a security camera.

Kasaka was initially charged with first-degree murder, but was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder in October.

On Thursday, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge David Lease sentenced Kasaka to 40 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Kasaka will also have five years of supervised probation after being released.

Steve Chaikin, an attorney who represents Kasaka, told Bethesda Beat in an interview Friday morning that they “respect the jury’s verdict and judge’s sentence, but it’s very painful for everyone involved.”

“It was a very tough day for the victim’s family and for my client’s family,” he said. “No one can compare the tragic levels that each family is experiencing. However, my client is a young man and rehabilitation while incarcerated is the goal.”

Chaikin said he hopes Kasaka can participate in online college classes while in prison.

“We are hopeful that he’s actually gonna learn a vocational skill and try to get his college degree while incarcerated,” he said.

