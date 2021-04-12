Sex offender from Silver Spring sentenced to prison for viewing child porn

File photo

A Silver Spring man — a previously convicted sex offender — was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Federal authorities found that Anjan Ghosh Tagore, 48, searched for, viewed and possessed images of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tagore searched for images of “naked/nude/preteen” children on his desktop computer, the U.S. Probation Office discovered in February 2019, according to a press release.

Tagore said at the time he didn’t know about the pornography, but later told authorities he had viewed the images, the press release stated.

In April 2019, Montgomery County police received a complaint that Tagore used a computer at a library in the county to view images of children, and alerted the Probation Office, according to Tagore’s plea agreement.

Tagore was prohibited from using the internet or a computer or viewing images of nude children under the rules of his sex offender treatment program, according to the press release.

Additionally, Tagore did not report the questioning by Montgomery County authorities, as required under his supervised release.

That same month, Tagore gave multiple USB drives and micro SD cards to authorities, who discovered that the devices contained 105 video files containing child pornography, the press release stated.

Tagore’s 15-year prison sentence will be followed by lifetime supervised release, according to the press release. He must also turn over his electronic devices, pay $3,000 in restitution to a child pornography victim and continue to register as a sex offender where he lives, works and is a student.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tagore was also sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2007 for possession of child pornography.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com