Second of four gang members pleads guilty to 2019 murder

The second of four gang members charged with murdering a woman in 2019 pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Friday.

Rigoberto Machado, 17, of Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to murdering 19-year-old Sara Gutierrez-Villatoro in November 2019, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced on Friday. Machado was charged as an adult.

Three other men have been charged in the murder:

Jonathan Rivera-Escobar, 21

Geovany Dominguez-Escobar, 26

Jordan Moreno, 21

Rivera-Escobar was the first of the group to plead guilty to Gutierrez-Villatoro’s murder.

Machado, Rivera-Escobar, Dominguez-Escobar and Moreno were members of the 18th Street gang and planned to kill Gutierrez-Villatoro because she had been associating with MS-13, a rival gang, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

At some point, a call was made to El Salvador to “get permission” for the men to kill her, authorities said.

On Nov. 21, 2019, the four gang members drove from D.C. to Dickerson in a white Honda Civic with Virginia license plates with Gutierrez-Villatoro in the car, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. The men passed around a gun, then shot her when she got to a wooded area.

Gutierrez-Villatoro was shot twice at close range, and her body was left in the woods, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

While driving back to D.C., the gang members dropped off Rivera-Escobar in Silver Spring.

The next day, D.C. police recorded Dominguez-Escobar, Moreno and Machado on body-worn cameras during a traffic stop, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 29, 2019, police found Gutierrez-Villatoro’s body in Dickerson, and her death was ruled a homicide by a medical examiner. The following month, the four gang members were all charged as adults with first-degree murder.

Machado is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 22, and faces up to 50 years in prison, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Rivera-Escobar previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in October 2020, according to court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 17.

Dominguez-Escobar and Moreno have a scheduled trial date of Sept. 27, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com