Scottish court orders former Walter Johnson lacrosse coach to return to U.S. to face charges related to 2018 murder, kidnapping plot

A former Walter Johnson High School lacrosse coach accused of a plot to murder parents and kidnap five kids in Virginia has lost his attempt to stay in the United Kingdom, where he has been for three years.

A Scottish court last week denied Gary Blake Reburn’s attempt to avoid extradition to the United States to face criminal charges.

Reburn, 58, is one of four people accused of devising a plan to kidnap five children from two homes in a Mennonite community in Dayton, Va., southwest of Harrisonburg.

When the plan failed in July 2018, Reburn and two others — his girlfriend Valerie Hayes and Jennifer Amnott of Florida — fled to the United Kingdom, where they were arrested on Nov. 28, 2018, in Scotland.

The three could appeal the extradition order. They will remain in the United Kingdom until the process is complete, according to Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.

The fourth defendant, Amnott’s husband, Frank, was arrested at the scene and pleaded guilty to multiple charges in December 2019.

Reburn, Hayes and Jennifer Amnott have spent the past three years fighting their extradition, arguing that the minimum sentences for their crimes is a breach of the European Convention of Human Rights because it is “grossly disproportionate and, in any event, not capable of being reduced thereafter,” according to a ruling from the High Court of Justiciary in Scotland.

Specifically, the trio said the minimum life sentence — without the possibility of parole — for the charge of attempting to kill a witness with intent to prevent communication to a federal law enforcement officer is a disproportionate sentence for a crime less serious than murder.

On Friday, the Scottish court ruled that if the defendants are convicted, the crimes committed were so “severe,” they “would merit very substantial custodial, including life, terms.”

“If a jurisdiction considers that conspiracy to kill witnesses should be met with a mandatory life term, even within a system with no parole, then that is a matter for that jurisdiction’s democratic processes to determine,” the ruling said.

It also said that avenues for early release, aside from parole, exist, even if they are unlikely, including compassionate release and executive clemency.

In July 2018, Hayes allegedly told the Amnotts that three of her children had been kidnapped and were being held by two families in a Mennonite community in Dayton. Hayes asked the Amnotts to help get her three children back, along with two others, according to court records.

None of the children was Hayes’, according to prosecutors, nor did she have legal custody of any of the children involved.

Hayes knew the Amnotts could not conceive their own children and “promised if they helped Hayes kidnap the children, then the Amnotts could keep one of the other children as their own,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The plan included killing the parents at both homes — to eliminate witnesses — when they kidnapped the children, authorities said. All of the children to be kidnapped were younger than 8 years old.

“Although the facts of this case read like the script of a bad horror movie, the defendants’ murderous plot was real and it posed a grave risk to their intended victims,” the press release said.

Authorities say Hayes, Reburn and Frank Amnott traveled to Dayton on July 29, 2018, to execute the plan. Jennifer Amnott stayed in Maryland, watching Hayes’ other children.

In the morning, Hayes, Frank Amnott and Reburn broke into the victims’ home while they were at church to “observe, among other things, the size of the children’s clothing and layout of the house,” according to court records.

Later that evening, Hayes allegedly knocked on the door of the first home in the evening, dressed in clothing “to appear as a Mennonite.” The father answered the door and saw they had firearms, and attempted to close the door, according to authorities.

The group forced their way in and Frank Amnott tied the man up and held him at gunpoint in the basement.

The mother was able to escape and called 911 from a nearby cornfield.

When police arrived, Hayes, still dressed in Mennonite clothing, claimed to be a neighbor. Police told Hayes and Reburn to leave with the mother. Hayes and Reburn dropped the mother off at a nearby convenience store.

Frank Amnott was arrested at the home.

The two children were located unharmed, still in their bedroom.

Hayes and Reburn did not go to the second house as planned, but instead returned to Maryland.

In August 2018, Hayes, Reburn and Jennifer Amnott fled to Scotland, according to authorities.

Reburn worked for MCPS between 2012 and August 2018, according to district officials. He was the Walter Johnson High School girls lacrosse team coach.

According to the Walter Johnson High School athletics website, Reburn was a karate instructor and was previously employed by Lifematters, a home care company. Reburn played Division III college lacrosse at Mount St. Mary’s University, according to the website.

Frank Amnott pleaded guilty in December 2019 to one count apiece of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to kill witnesses and brandishing, carrying and using a firearm in commission of a federal crime of violence. He has not been sentenced.