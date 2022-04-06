Rockville man ordered to serve 80 years in prison for killing his mother

File image

A judge on Wednesday ordered a Rockville man to serve 80 years in prison for killing his mother outside a Potomac church in 2018, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Kevin McGuigan, 24, was charged with killing his mother — Jaclyn McGuigan, 49 — on Dec. 28, 2018, outside St. Raphael Catholic Church at 1513 Dunster Road, according to Montgomery County police.

Police have said they were called to the church around 6 p.m. that day and found Jaclyn McGuigan’s body with blood nearby. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have said they think a “cutting weapon” was used in the killing.

A witness told detectives that they chased Kevin McGuigan, and he fled in a Honda from the scene, according to charging documents. Police later found McGuigan’s vehicle at a park nearby and determined it was registered to his mother.

Police concluded that Jaclyn McGuigan was the victim by matching her face to a photo from the Motor Vehicle Administration, according to documents. Police said they found Kevin McGuigan’s phone inside the Honda, with blood on it.

After Kevin McGuigan was charged with first-degree murder, he was found incompetent to stand trial in 2019 and was committed to the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, a maximum security state psychiatric hospital.

In January 2021, he was found competent and transferred to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

McGuigan was again found incompetent in July 2021 and ordered to return to Perkins, but was later found competent in the fall, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. On Dec. 14, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Harry Storm sentenced McGuigan to life in prison, with all but 80 years suspended.

No current attorney was listed for McGuigan in court records.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement that McGuigan also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault for attacking a fellow detainee while in custody receiving medical treatment and that he has “continued to exhibit violent behavior.”

“Sometimes cases take time and require a mixture of law and medicine,” he said in the statement.

