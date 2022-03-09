Rockville man, Kensington woman indicted on wire fraud charges

File image

A Rockville man and a Kensington woman, accused of holding fraudulent debt elimination classes, have been indicted on wire fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s office alleged that they offered to help people get debt canceled in exchange for a fee.

Willie Lamont Hicks, 50, of Rockville, and Mary Ann Mendoza, 49, of Kensington, have been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

The indictment alleges that Hicks and Mendoza pretended to be married between 2010 and 2018, and held classes for debt victims on how to discharge mortgage, credit card and car financing debt, according to a press release.

Adam Harris, an attorney for Mendoza, declined to comment to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday.

Attorney information for Hicks was not listed on Wednesday.

Hicks also said he was an attorney and falsely claimed to have received education and training, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hicks and Mendoza told people there was a bank account number on the back of their Social Security cards and birth certificates with funds that the government owed them, and that they could create trusts to transfer their assets without incurring debt, according to the press release.

Hicks and Mendoza offered to get the victims’ debt canceled in exchange for a fee “equal to a percentage of the victim-debtors’ outstanding debt or asset purchase price through fraudulent corporate entities,” according to the press release. They allegedly accepted cash, wire transfers, checks and the use of the victims’ credit.

Hicks, Mendoza and co-conspirators used the victims’ personal information and mailed their paperwork to creditors, lenders and the Internal Revenue Service claiming to cancel the victims’ debts, according to the press release.

In one case, Mendoza and Hicks caused a victim to transfer more than $100,000 from their bank to a “fraudulent corporate entity” they controlled, according to the indictment.

Hicks and Mendoza face a 20-year-sentence if convicted of wire fraud and 20 years for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a press release.

