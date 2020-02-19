Prosecutor says fatal stabbing by former diplomat’s daughter was ‘random, unpredictable act’
Negroponte accused of murdering man she knew
Sophia Negroponte
Photo via Montgomery County police
The stabbing death by a former diplomat’s daughter of a man she knew was a “random, unpredictable act” that “came out of nowhere,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said Tuesday. He would not elaborate.
Police have shared few details about what happened in Thursday’s stabbing death of Yousuf Rasmussen, 24, of Bethesda, at a home in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue in Rockville. Sophia Negroponte, 27, is charged with first-degree murder.
Negroponte is the daughter of John Negroponte, who served as the country’s first director of national intelligence and the deputy secretary of state during President George W. Bush’s administration.
Charging documents were not available Tuesday afternoon.
McCarthy told reporters that there will be a preliminary hearing next month in Montgomery County Circuit Court. Negroponte was arraigned in district court on Tuesday.
For now, McCarthy is not sharing more information about what happened. “We will deal with those issues at an appropriate time,” he said.
Police have said Negroponte and Rasmussen knew each other. On Tuesday, McCarthy said they had been friends for about 10 years, having attended the Lab School in Washington, D.C., a private school for students with learning disabilities.
Lab School Head of School Katherine Schantz wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon that Rasmussen was part of the class of 2013 and Negroponte was in the class of 2012.
“We wish to honor the privacy of our families at this most difficult time, so we will not be sharing any additional information. We are concentrating on supporting our community that is grieving this devastating loss,” she wrote.
McCarthy, speaking to reporters outside the circuit court building on Tuesday, said Sophia Negroponte appeared for a bond review hearing in district court that afternoon. Judge Patricia Mitchell ordered Negroponte held without bond and set a date of March 13 for a preliminary hearing.
Negroponte’s parents attended Tuesday’s hearing, McCarthy said.
“They came in and they spoke lovingly about their daughter,” he said. “I think Judge Mitchell listened carefully to what they said. But it all came down to that Judge Mitchell could not devise conditions that would keep the community safe. As a result, she felt she had no option but to hold the defendant without bond.”
McCarthy said he anticipates “grand jury action” prior to the preliminary hearing.
Diana Negroponte, Sophia’s mother, declined to comment in an email on Monday.
“In light of the ongoing legal process, we are not communicating with the press,” she wrote.
