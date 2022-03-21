Prosecutor drops charges against man charged in fatal Bethesda stabbing

The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against a man in connection with a fatal Bethesda stabbing in December because of “insufficient” evidence, a spokeswoman said.

Blaise Uchemadu, now 19, along with two boys — ages 16 and 17 — all from Bethesda, were charged with fatally stabbing Lawrence Richard Wilson Jr., 33, on Dec. 19 in a stairwell by the Target at 6831 Wisconsin Ave. Bethesda Beat generally does not identify minors who are charged with a crime.

Montgomery County police said in charging documents that one of the teens told authorities that he and Uchemadu went to the Target on Wisconsin Avenue to rob Wilson of 2 ounces of marijuana.

Charging documents state that Uchemadu was present during the robbery and handed one of the juvenile teens a knife just prior.

Prosecutor Kathy Knight said during a bond review hearing in December that the teens entered the stairwell together and one of the juvenile teens stabbed Wilson.

Uchemadu and the two other boys were living in a group home at the time of the stabbing, and an employee there identified Uchemadu, according to charging documents. Uchemadu’s identity was also confirmed through computer databases.

All three teens were charged as adults with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Whitman’s student newspaper, The Black & White, first reported on Sunday on the charges against Uchemadu being dropped.

Uchemadu had a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25, which is when the charges against him were dropped because there was “insufficient evidence to proceed to trial,” according to State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Lauren DeMarco.

“The investigation is ongoing and should any new evidence come to light implicating him we reserve the right to file new charges at that time,” she wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat.

The other two teens remain charged as adults and are scheduled to have trials in September, according to DeMarco.

The three teens were students at Walt Whitman High School at the time of the stabbing and were residents of the Greentree Adolescent Program – part of the National Center for Children and Families (NCCF) shelter on Greentree Road.

Uchemadu’s attorney, Laura Kelsey Rhodes, could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday. She told The Black & White on Sunday that he was not allowed to return to school because of the charges, and was not receiving instruction during his incarceration.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com