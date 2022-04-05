Plea deal pending for Whitman coach accused of sexually abusing two students

Getty Images

A former crew coach and teacher at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda charged with sexually abusing two female students has been offered a plea agreement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

He must decide within the next few weeks whether to accept it.

Kirk Shipley, 47, of Northwest D.C., was charged in August with sexually abusing the female students, who were 17 and 18 at the time, according to D.C. police.

The proposed agreement could reduce the number of charges to which Shipley pleads guilty, on the condition that the community and one of the victims be allowed to give impact statements as part of the sentencing.

According to charging documents, one former student told authorities she had a sexual relationship with Shipley after she graduated in the summer of 2013, when she was 17.

The victim who was 17 was a rower on the team and a student in Shipley’s history class during her junior year, she told police.

The second victim, who was 18 at the time of the alleged abuse, was also a student of Shipley’s, according to charging documents.

She and Shipley started talking and texting during her sophomore year, but the sexual relationship didn’t begin until May 2018, when she was a senior, before she had graduated, according to authorities.

In June, an outside consultant conducted a “culture review” after seven members of the crew team complained of Shipley’s coaching of the women’s team, and the club’s board of directors received “disconcerting feedback” about the coach, board president Dave Charlton previously told Bethesda Beat.

According to the board, the complaints did not involve allegations of physical or sexual misconduct.

Shipley was suspended pending the review last summer, but the board rehired him for the fall season eight days before he was arrested.

Shipley was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, according to court records.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Burrell wrote in a filing to Associate Superior Court Judge Maribeth Raffinan on March 14 that the government would be extending a pre-indictment plea offer.

Under the offer, Shipley can plead guilty to one count each of sexual abuse of a secondary education student and possession of a sexual performance by a minor.

As part of the plea agreement, Shipley could not oppose the impact statements and would waive his opportunity for allocution, or to address the court, according to the filing. The tentative offer also states that prosecutors would not add any charges beyond the ones to which Shipley would potentially plead guilty.

The Washington Post reported on the government’s tentative plea deal last week, and that Shipley’s defense counsel had made a counteroffer that was rejected.

Shipley’s attorney Jon Norris did not respond to a phone call or email from Bethesda Beat on Monday.

The plea offer from the U.S. Attorney’s Office would require Shipley to register as a lifetime sex offender.

The filing from Burrell states that Shipley must respond to it by April 17, or within three days of him filing a motion.

Shipley’s next scheduled court appearance is May 2, according to court records.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com