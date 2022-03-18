Murder trial for former diplomat’s daughter set for December

A former diplomat’s daughter who was charged with stabbing a man to death two years ago in Rockville is scheduled to go on trial in early December.

Sophia Negroponte, now 29, was charged with killing 24-year-old Yousuf Rassmussen in a Rockville home in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue on Feb. 13, 2020, according to Montgomery County police.

Negroponte is the daughter of former Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte, who was the first director of national intelligence during President George W. Bush’s administration.

According to authorities, Negroponte was drinking on the night of Feb. 13, 2020, and started to argue with Rassmussen while watching TV. Negroponte grabbed Rasmussen and the two wrestled on the ground, according to charging documents.

Later, a “more heated” argument broke out before Negroponte allegedly took a knife from a drawer and lunged at Rasmussen, aiming at his neck, a witness told police.

After Negroponte stabbed Rasmussen, she allegedly yelled “I’m sorry” while lying on top of his body, according to documents.

Following the stabbing, Negroponte was charged with first-degree murder. At the time, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy described Negroponte and Rasmussen as “friends” while attending the Lab School in Washington, D.C. He called the stabbing a “random, unpredictable act.”

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the trial for the last two years, it was determined that there was good cause to go beyond the “Hicks Rule” trial deadline – 180 days after the defendant’s first appearance in court.

Lauren DeMarco, a spokeswoman for the State’s Attorney’s Office, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Friday that there are multiple expert witnesses in the case and scheduling issues need to be worked out.

The trial is currently scheduled to begin Dec. 6 and last three weeks, court records show.

Andrew Jezic, an attorney representing Negroponte, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

