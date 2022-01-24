Montgomery County men face federal drug trafficking charges

File image

Three Montgomery County men are accused of taking part in a drug trafficking conspiracy in the greater Washington region for more than a year.

Fabricio Alexis Rivera, 30, of Rockville and William Reyes Garcia, 31, of Silver Spring, allegedly ran a drug trafficking organization with a Prince George’s man, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to a press release, the operation conducted high-level distribution of cocaine to “lower-level dealers.”

Last week, authorities arrested the three leaders of the operation along with Joey Garcia King, 43, of Silver Spring, and two other men from Prince George’s County, all of whom were allegedly involved in the conspiracy, according to a press release.

People who contacted the operation’s leadership typically bought controlled substances, including cocaine, “in amounts consistent” with people who re-distribute drugs, according to the press release. According to the affidavit, the conspiracy took place at least between September 2020 and December 2021.

According to the affidavit, authorities seized multiple packages collectively weighing about 34.5 pounds, which had been sent from Brownsville, Texas, to a business in Beltsville.

Other packages with drugs were also sent to the business and the home of one of the trafficking organization’s leaders, according to the press release.

The affidavit states that Reyes Garcia was one of the men who tracked the packages with cocaine.

In October, authorities seized a package of about 4.4 pounds of cocaine sent to one of the conspirators, according to the press release. The cocaine was allegedly supposed to be redistributed by the traffickers, according to “intercepted communications following the seizure.”

The six men were arrested on warrants Jan. 20, according to the press release. Authorities executed search warrants at 21 places associated with members of the operation, and seized:

About 9.3 pounds of cocaine

About 280 pounds of marijuana

A “distribution quantity” of PCP

Authorities have seized about 48.5 pounds of cocaine throughout the investigation that the operation intended to distribute, according to the press release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, other members of the drug trafficking organization have also been arrested, and their cases will be handled by local prosecutors in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

