Montgomery County leaders react to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Montgomery County leaders are reacting with dismay to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday, with the concern that it will erode abortion rights in the country.

Friday’s ruling centered on the case of Mississippi’s abortion ban, which generally bans the procedure after 15 weeks.

The ruling is in line from a draft opinion that was leaked to Politico on May 3. The draft ruling essentially said there was no constitutional right to abortion services, and it would have given states the authority to regulate or ban abortions.

Maryland’s state constitution protects citizens’ access to legal abortion.

Statements began flowing in from local officials immediately once the ruling was announced. On Twitter, U.S. Rep. David Trone said he is “deeply troubled” by the decision and that it sends “the wrong message to Americans about how we value women and their futures.”

“There’s no doubt that today we took a monumental step backward in the fight for gender equality,” Trone said.

In a separate social media post, County Council member Evan Glass wrote: “Reproductive rights are human rights. Shame on the Supreme Court.”

Since the leak of a draft opinion to Politico that indicated Roe would be overturned, attention has been focused on the case both locally and nationally.

This month, a 35-year-old California man was indicted on an attempted murder charge after authorities say he went to the neighborhood near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Chevy Chase home, intending to kill him. In response to threats against Kavanaugh and other justices, Congress approved additional security protections for the justices and their families.

There were protests at Kavanaugh’s home in the days following the leak of the draft opinion. As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, similar protests had not broken out at his home.

