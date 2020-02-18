 Montgomery attorneys considered for appellate judge seat
  • .2020
  • .Montgomery attorneys considered for appellate judge seat

Montgomery attorneys considered for appellate judge seat

Commission sends nine finalists to governor

By Andrew Schotz
| Published:
Court of Special Appeals

From Maryland Courts website

Some Montgomery County attorneys are in the running for a seat on Maryland’s mid-level appellate court.

They are among nine finalists put forward this month by a commission that reviews candidates. Gov. Larry Hogan will make the final choice.

The seat is on the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, an intermediate appellate court. The Court of Appeals is Maryland’s top court.

An at-large seat on the Court of Special Appeals is open because Judge Alexander Wright Jr. retired in November.

Seventeen people applied for the seat by the Dec. 16 deadline.

A Judicial Nominating Commission reviewed the applications and, this month, recommended nine finalists.

Maryland Appellate Blog reported on the list and the background of each candidate:

  • Kurt James Fischer of Venable LLP in Towson
  • James Bradford McCullough of Lerch, Early & Brewer in Bethesda
  • Tara Sky Woodward of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings in Washington, D.C.
  • Terrence Mark Ranko Zic of Whiteford Taylor Preston in Rockville
  • Baltimore County Circuit Judge Judith Claibourne Ensor
  • Baltimore City Circuit Judge Lawrence Paul Fletcher-Hill
  • Brian Scott Kleinbord, an assistant attorney general for Maryland and former assistant state’s attorney in Montgomery County
  • Rachel Theora McGuckian of Miles & Stockbridge in Rockville
  • Phillip Robert Zuber of Sasscer Clagett & Bucher in Upper Marlboro

There is no timetable for Hogan to select a new judge.

After the governor chooses someone, the Maryland Senate votes whether to confirm the appointment.

A judge on the Court of Special Appeals serves 10 years before standing for a “retention” election, in which voters decide whether the judge should remain on the court.

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Sophia resized

Prosecutor says fatal stabbing by former diplomat’s daughter was ‘random, unpredictable act’

Negroponte accused of murdering man she knew
morning-notes

Montgomery County trying to streamline emergency care

Plus: From Walter Reed to South Pole skiing; Strike vote possible for grocery employees
Untitled design (23)

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: Feb. 11-17

Notable homes sold in the past week

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Graduate Conservation Intern |

Glenstone Museum

Finance & Operations Manager |

Social Solutions

Development Officer – Women’s Philanthropy |

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

HRIS and Benefits Administrator |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Senior Revenue Accountant |

DrFirst, INC

Volunteers & Mentors |

KID Museum

Event and Communications Assistant (Remote) |

The Good Food Institute

Reporter, County Government and Politics  |

Bethesda Beat

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested