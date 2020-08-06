Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping, strangling woman in Silver Spring
Attack happened in apartment building nearly one year ago
File photo
A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Thursday for raping and strangling a woman in a Silver Spring apartment building last year.
Montgomery County police charged Kevin Mendoza with raping a woman on the 8500 block of 16th St. in Silver Spring around 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2019.
According to charging documents, the woman was walking to her apartment building with her laundry basket when she noticed a man was following her. Police said when the woman entered the door to the building, Mendoza grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground.
Police said Mendoza then started strangling the woman with both arms while she yelled for her roommates to help her. The woman told police, according to documents, that Mendoza then put pressure on her neck and pulled down her pants and underwear while he got on top of her. Mendoza also hit her in the head multiple times with a closed fist, police said.
Police said Mendoza raped the woman for seven minutes before leaving. The woman then called police, according to documents. She was later taken to the hospital and treated for injuries she suffered during the attack.
Doctors at the hospital said they think Mendoza’s strangulation of the woman could have easily killed her, according to charging documents.
Police said they later discovered Mendoza was a former resident of the apartment building. They arrested him on Aug. 19, 2019 in Silver Spring. He was charged with first-degree rape, attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
According to state court records, Mendoza pleaded guilty to the first-degree rape charge on Feb. 18.
During Thursday’s hearing, which was streamed online from the courtroom, Circuit Court Judge Robert Greenberg sentenced Mendoza to life in prison, suspending all but 30 years of the term. Additionally, Mendoza must go on supervised probation for five years after his release, and he is required to register as a sex offender.
Greenberg said he watched surveillance video of the rape.
“It almost made me sick to my stomach to watch what you did to this young woman,” he said.
Greenberg told Mendoza that he doesn’t think he’s an “inherently bad person” but he “participated in a horrific event.”
“This is something that I pray will not be the case, but I suspect will. Every day that she wakes up for the rest of her life she’s going to think about this,” he said.
The victim, who gave a statement remotely on Zoom, said at the time she was raped she had moved to the Washington, D.C. area for work. Since then, she has left that job and moved back to her hometown 500 miles away and is living with her parents.
“I do not have the financial or emotional resources to move back to D.C. and the course of my life is forever altered,” she said.
The victim said that because of the attack, she was scared to interact with a male police officer who came to her apartment later that night, and she currently only sees female doctors and health professionals.
“No one and nowhere felt completely safe,” she said of the weeks immediately after the attack.
The victim said she also sleeps with a night light for the first time since childhood, and often has nightmares.
The victim said that after the attack she suffered several bruises and had a tender esophagus. Most of her wounds have healed, except for a fractured foot, she said.
Mentally, she said she is recovering but still processing what happened to her.
“What it comes down to is this. I don’t know how to help anybody understand something that even I don’t understand yet,” she said.
Mendoza and his defense team on Thursday said that he was drunk on the night he raped the woman, and the alcohol caused him to commit the crime.
“Now that my mind is clear and I don’t have alcohol in my blood, I have thought about how all this could have happened. I didn’t know what I was doing. Almost all the time, I would drink every day and I had never acted that way. Honestly, I didn’t even know myself,” Mendoza said in Spanish, speaking through a translator.
Mendoza said his drunken state doesn’t justify his actions toward the victim, and that he accepts responsibility.
“Human beings make mistakes. Unfortunately I did make that mistake. I am guilty of that. I feel very sorry. I understand the pain that I have caused you. I know that it’s not the fault of the alcohol. But I was the one who decided to drink alcohol in that case. But I had no intention of causing harm to anyone,” he said.
Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy told reporters after the hearing that he doesn’t think alcohol is to blame for Mendoza’s attack on the woman.
“Did alcohol play a part in this? Maybe sadly it did. But this was a vicious, vicious attack. I think Judge Greenberg got it right,” he said.
Mendoza, an immigrant from Honduras, has a detainer lodged against him from Immigration and Customs Enforcement for being in the United States illegally, McCarthy said.
“He will serve his sentence first. Once he completes his sentence he’ll be released to the detainer,” he said.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com