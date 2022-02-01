Man sentenced to 30 years for killing lover’s husband in 2014

File image

A man convicted of killing his lover’s husband nearly eight years ago in Takoma Park was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison.

Hussain Ali Zadeh, now 56, and his then-lover Larlane Pannell Brown were charged with beating Brown’s husband, 73-year-old Cecil Brown, to death in August 2014.

Zadeh began an affair with Larlane Brown in October 2013, and during their affair, he also had relationships with other women, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Zadeh married a woman in Jamaica in May 2014, when she became pregnant with his child.

On Aug. 4, 2014, Cecil Brown was in the backyard of his home in Takoma Park gathering tools when Zadeh beat him to death, with Larlane Brown’s help, according to evidence presented in the trial.

Zadeh went to his job at Enterprise Rent-A-Car an hour after the killing to “establish an alibi,” according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. He also lied to police about his relationship with Brown and refused to show detectives his cellphones.

Zadeh and Brown later lived together in an apartment until they were arrested in May 2015, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Two years later, both were convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Zadeh, however, appealed his conviction. He argued that he should have been tried separately from Brown and that some evidence against her was not admissible in his case, according to an opinion from the Court of Special Appeals.

The appellate court reversed Zadeh’s conviction, remanding it back to Circuit Court. The Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, later affirmed the Court of Special Appeals’ ruling.

Zadeh was found guilty of second-degree murder again in November 2021 after county prosecutors retried the case.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge David Boynton sentenced Zadeh to 30 years in prison, the maximum penalty, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Zadeh’s attorney, R. Chet Otis V, could not immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon.

