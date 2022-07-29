Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for two Silver Spring carjackings

A man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison in Montgomery County Circuit Court for two carjackings that occurred in November in the Briggs Chaney area of Silver Spring.

Leslie J. Lee, 37, was charged with carjacking two people Nov. 7 and 8, including one incident in which he was armed, according to Montgomery County police. Court records indicated Lee was living in Boyds.

The first carjacking occurred around 11:15 a.m. Nov. 7 when Lee was at an Exxon gas station in the 3000 block of Briggs Chaney Road and saw a woman inside a vehicle while it was parked and her daughter was inside the station’s convenience store, according to police. Lee got into the vehicle, ordered the woman to get out and drove off with the victims’ belongings inside, police said.

The second carjacking occurred around 6 p.m. Nov. 8 in a parking lot in the 13900 block of Castle Boulevard, according to police. Police say Lee approached a man in the driver’s seat of his vehicle and asked him for a ride. When the man declined, Lee pointed a gun at him and forced him out of the car, police said. Lee then drove off in the car.

Lee was arrested later in November 2021, and pleaded guilty to charges of armed carjacking, carjacking and an unrelated assault charge related to a domestic violence incident, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Judge David Lease sentenced Lee to 25 years in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement that the carjacking victims said they feared for their lives during the incidents.

“This is an appropriate sentence as the defendant used fear and intimidation to target victims at random,” he said.

Meghan Brennan, an attorney with the county public defender’s office, could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com