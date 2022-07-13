Man sentenced to 10 years for carjacking two men in Wheaton last year

File image

A man was sentenced Wednesday by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge to 10 years in prison for carjacking a BMW from two men in Wheaton a year ago.

Markeith Dwayne Jones, now 21, of Washington, D.C., carjacked the two people after Montgomery County police say the victims had arranged online to sell him the car beforehand.

Around 10 p.m. on June 9, 2021, the two victims met with Jones in the parking lot of the Costco at Westfield Wheaton mall, police said in court documents. The victims had agreed to meet with Jones after placing an ad on Facebook marketplace.

Jones asked several questions about the car and asked the victims to start it at one point, police said. A few minutes later, Jones announced the robbery by pointing a handgun with an extended magazine at the victims, police said.

When Jones yelled “get back” at the victims, they complied and Jones got in the car, which was still running, and drove away, police said.

After the victims called county police, officers pursued Jones as he drove into the District of Columbia, police said. The car eventually crashed in the 800 block of Florida Avenue in Northeast D.C. and Jones fled the scene. After a brief foot pursuit, Jones was arrested, police said.

Jones was charged with first-degree assault, armed carjacking, armed robbery and use of a handgun in in the commission of a violent crime. He pleaded guilty April 29 to the carjacking and firearm charges but not guilty to the other charges, court records show.

On Wednesday, Judge Sharon Burrell sentenced Jones to 10 years in prison, plus five years of supervised probation upon release, the county State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Jones’ attorney, Paul Batchelor, declined to comment Wednesday to Bethesda Beat.

The police department reminds people that residents can use the six district police stations as “exchange zones,” in which they can meet up to safely make transactions that were arranged online.

