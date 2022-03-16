Man going to prison for firing shots at White Oak Shopping Center

A man who fired shots at the White Oak Shopping Center last year was ordered Wednesday to serve seven years in prison, authorities said.

Abdul Fossett, 19, of Derwood, was seen firing shots at another person at the White Oak Shopping Center on March 23, 2021. Police do not make clear in charging documents what the relationship is between Fossett and the victim or why Fossett fired shots at him.

Montgomery County police have said Fossett was with two other males just before 7 p.m. in the shopping center and walked to the Hair Pair barber shop, according to charging documents. A fourth person later joined them.

A few minutes later, a male referred to as “the victim” walked toward the group and Fossett took out a handgun, according to documents. Fossett and another group member shot at the victim, who fled into the parking lot but was not hit, police said.

Fossett and the other male continued shooting at brick pillars, before fleeing the shopping center, according to police.

Police determined that Fossett asked one of the group members for a ride to a phone store, saying on Instagram that he would “bus it” to him and they needed to “hit the barbershop.” Police did not explain the meaning of the message in charging documents.

Fossett was initially charged in April 2021 with attempted first-degree murder and other crimes, according to documents. He later pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and possession of a loaded handgun as part of a plea agreement, the State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Fossett also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for attacking an inmate after his arrest, authorities said.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jill Cummins on Wednesday sentenced Fossett to 15 years in prison, with all but seven suspended, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced.

Fossett’s attorney, Aaron Meyers, gave a brief statement to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday: “Appropriately considering both Mr. Fossett’s personal circumstances and his sincere remorse for his conduct, Judge Cummins’ sentence today was a reasonable disposition, especially in that it affords Mr. Fossett an opportunity in the near future to demonstrate his great worth to our community, his family and himself.”

State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement that he hopes the sentence “provides deterrence for others who would attempt to use a deadly weapon in a crowded area.”

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com