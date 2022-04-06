Man convicted of stabbing woman to death in White Oak-area home

A man was convicted on Wednesday of stabbing a woman to death in a White Oak-area home and trying to kill two others, authorities said Wednesday.

Biet Van Tran, 65, was charged with killing Linh Pham in May 2020 in a home on Balmoral Drive, according to charging documents. Authorities said the attack happened after a fight over money between Tran and Pham’s boyfriend, Quy Luc.

The attack happened at the home of Luc’s mother, who was no longer living there. Luc’s mother had a stroke and was staying in a rehabilitation center, authorities said.

Tran, the boyfriend of Luc’s mother, lived at the home.

On May 11, 2020, Luc and Tran fought about money in the basement of the home, then Tran used a chef’s knife to attack Luc, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

When Luc, 30, ran from the home to get help, Tran continued his attack in the home, stabbing Pham as he followed her up some steps, authorities said.

Pham tried to save her roommate, Thi Nyugen, 19, by pushing her into another bedroom to escape, but Tran stabbed Nyugen multiple times, severely injuring her, authorities said.

Pham died from a single stab wound in her back, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said Tran called 911 that afternoon, stated that he killed someone and asked that officers take him to jail.

Pham, who died, was 23 years old, according to Lauren DeMarco, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities have said Luc, Pham and Nyguen were visiting from Florida, and Luc was making plans to help his mother.

On Wednesday, a Montgomery County Circuit Court convicted Tran of first-degree murder for the death of Pham and attempted first-degree murder for attacks on Luc and Nguyen.

Clayton Bailey, an attorney who represented Tran, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com