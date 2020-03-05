Kensington man convicted of second-degree murder for death of girlfriend
He could face up to 60 years in prison, state’s attorney’s office says
Alejandro Jose Perez de Leon, 48, of Kensington, was convicted of killing his girlfriend last year in the basement of a Kensington home
Photo from Montgomery County police
A jury on Thursday convicted a man of murdering his girlfriend last year in their basement apartment of a Kensington home, a spokesman for the State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Alejandro Jose Perez de Leon, 48, of Kensington, was facing a charge of first-degree murder, which indicates premeditation. Instead, the jury convicted him of second-degree murder, which does not require premeditation.
Perez de Leon, 48, of Kensington, was arrested on June 18 after Montgomery County police said he fatally shot Silvia Elenia Fernandez, 33, in the basement of a home at 10724 Shaftsbury St.
Police said the two were living together when he shot and killed her during an argument.
The 12-member jury found Perez de Leon guilty of second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office spokesman Ramon Korionoff wrote in an email Thursday afternoon.
Korionoff wrote that Perez de Leon will be sentenced April 23 and faces up to 60 years in prison.
Perez de Leon had originally been charged with first-degree murder, but the jury had the option of finding him guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter.
The jury, following deliberations on Thursday, found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a lesser sentence than first-degree murder. First-degree murder has a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Prosecutors argued in the case that Perez de Leon’s actions were premeditated because he was afraid his relationship with Fernandez appeared to be ending.
The defense contended that Perez de Leon shot Fernandez out of anger, but his actions weren’t premeditated.
Defense Attorney David Felsen said in an interview Thursday that he is satisfied with the jury’s verdict.
“We think that they saw the case for what it was. We appreciate the jury’s service, and the next step in the case is to deal with sentencing,” he said.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com