Judge rules that woman charged with starving daughter to death is incompetent for trial
There will be a status hearing in six months
A woman who was charged last week by Montgomery County police with starving her 15-month-old daughter to death has been ruled by incompetent to stand trial. District Court Judge Carlos Acosta made the determination during a hearing on Thursday.
Kiearra Tolson, 23, was charged by police last week with starving her 15-month-old daughter, Blair Niles, to death for three and a half weeks in her White Oak apartment. Police said Tolson then placed her daughter’s body in a pillowcase and trash bags, and placed her in a dumpster near her apartment.
Tolson has been charged with first-degree murder.
State’s Attorney John McCarthy told reporters on Thursday outside the District Court building that Judge John Moffett ordered a psychiatric evaluation by a doctor in the county jail during a hearing last week.
“[The doctor] interviewed the defendant over the last week and wrote a very detailed report, which is now under seal in court, indicating that she found within a reasonable degree of medical certainty that [Tolson] was found not to be competent at this point in time,” McCarthy said in an interview.
Acosta on Thursday ruled Tolson incompetent based on the doctor’s report, McCarthy said.
McCarthy declined to say what Tolson’s specific condition is, but said she has been suffering from it “for a number of years.” She is being held without bond at the county jail in Clarksburg and will be treated at Clifton T. Perkins Hospital, a maximum-security psychiatric hospital in Jessup, Md.
“We’re hopeful that she will, within a reasonable period of time, be restored to competency,” he said.
McCarthy said there will be a status hearing in six months, when the hospital will give an update on Tolson’s progress. If she is restored to competency before then, he said, she could reenter the court system sooner.
Tolson must be restored to competency within five years under state law, McCarthy said.
This story will be updated.
Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com