 Indictment alleges former Walter Reed employee illegally accepted travel, sports tickets
Authorities say gifts from Germantown company were not disclosed

By Dan Schere
| Published:
David Laufer, left, with then Secretary of Defense Ash Carter in August 2015

Official U.S. government photo

A former employee at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda has been indicted after authorities say he didn’t disclose gifts from a Germantown company that worked with the hospital.

David Laufer, 63, of Pittsburgh, appeared in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on Tuesday after being indicted on Dec. 16, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Laufer worked at Walter Reed as the chief of the Prosthetics and orthotics department until May 2019, according to the indictment. While there, he was required to report all outside income of more than $200, as well as any work done for a non-federal-government employer and other gifts worth more than $350.

The indictment states that Laufer accepted travel and sporting event tickets from a company in Germantown that provided materials to Walter Reed’s prosthetics department. The indictment states that Laufer previously told federal agents that he hadn’t received money, gifts or tickets.

The company was not identified by name.

It was not clear from the federal court database when Laufer would next appear in court. Court records indicated that a public defender would be appointed to represent Laufer.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison, the press release stated.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

