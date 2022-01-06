Hogan appoints first Asian-American to Maryland Court of Special Appeals

A former Montgomery County prosecutor appointed to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals would be the court’s first Asian-American.

Rosalyn Tang, the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, also is the youngest woman appointed to the court, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, which announced the appointment on Wednesday.

The state Senate must confirm Tang’s nomination before she can serve.

Tang is a principal at Miles & Stockbridge. A press release from Hogan’s office says she has a litigation practice “ranging from business and real estate law to tort defense and domestic cases.”

Tang previously worked as an associate Montgomery County attorney and as an assistant state’s attorney.

She has been named to the Court of Special Appeals — the state’s second highest level — representing the 7th Judicial Circuit, which is Montgomery County.

Tang fills a seat that became vacant when Steven B. Gould was elevated to the Court of Appeals.

Ten people applied for the vacant seat.

Tang was one of seven finalists recommended by a Judicial Nominating Commission. The others were:

• Judge Anne Korbel Albright, Circuit Court

• Judge Sharon Veronica Burrell, Circuit Court

• Brian Scott Kleinbord

• Judge Michael Joseph McAuliffe, Circuit Court

• Meghan Suzanne Skelton

• James Bradford McCullough