Germantown man sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing two Northwest High students
He was convicted last month of second-degree murder
Roger Garcia
Photo courtesy of Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office
A Germantown man convicted last month for his role in the 2017 killing of two Northwest High School students was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison.
Roger Garcia, 22, was convicted Dec. 16 of two counts of second-degree murder. Police say he and three others killed Shadi Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, in June 2017, the night before their graduation.
Police say Najjar and Ziberov were lured to the 8200 block of Gallery Court in Montgomery Village by Garcia and three other people: Edgar Garcia-Gaona, Rony A. Galicia, and Jose “O” Ovilson Canales-Yanez.
The June 5, 2017, meeting was supposed to be for Najjar and Ziberov to sell extra tickets to their high school graduation.
But when they arrived at the meeting place, Najjar and Ziberov were shot and killed. Police said the attackers fired 30 or 31 rounds into Najjar’s blue Honda Civic.Garcia was the last of the four shooters to be convicted. Canales-Yanez was found guilty of first-degree murder in January 2018. Garcia-Gaona and Galicia were found guilty of murder charges in November of that year.
