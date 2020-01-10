 Germantown man sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing two Northwest High students 
  • .2020
  • .Germantown man sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing two Northwest High students 

Germantown man sentenced to 100 years in prison for killing two Northwest High students 

He was convicted last month of second-degree murder

By Dan Schere
| Published:
Roger Garcia resized

Roger Garcia

Photo courtesy of Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office

A Germantown man convicted last month for his role in the 2017 killing of two Northwest High School students was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison.

Roger Garcia, 22, was convicted Dec. 16 of two counts of second-degree murder. Police say he and three others killed Shadi Ali Najjar, 17, and Artem Ziberov, 18, in June 2017, the night before their graduation.

Police say Najjar and Ziberov were lured to the 8200 block of Gallery Court in Montgomery Village by Garcia and three other people: Edgar Garcia-Gaona, Rony A. Galicia, and Jose “O” Ovilson Canales-Yanez.

The June 5, 2017, meeting was supposed to be for Najjar and Ziberov to sell extra tickets to their high school graduation.

But when they arrived at the meeting place, Najjar and Ziberov were shot and killed. Police said the attackers fired 30 or 31 rounds into Najjar’s blue Honda Civic.Garcia was the last of the four shooters to be convicted. Canales-Yanez was found guilty of first-degree murder in January 2018. Garcia-Gaona and Galicia were found guilty of murder charges in November of that year.

This story will be updated.

Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Traffic signal

Traffic signal added to dangerous stretch of Georgia Avenue

Safety advocates applaud new feature, call for more improvements

School board opposes spending $200K on water filling stations

Members want money available for construction projects
Untitled design (4)

Montgomery County school board president files for re-election

Evans says ‘there is still work to do’

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Part Time Activities Assistant |

Ingleside at King Farm

Pin Chaser |

Lucky Strike

Part Time Catering Associate |

Balducci's

Development Analyst Summer Internships – Undergraduate |

JBG SMITH

Project Engineer |

HBW Construction

Kid’s Club Associates |

Equinox

Moonshot Studio Resident Artists, Part-Time |

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Part Time Lead Teacher |

Westmoreland Children's Center

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested