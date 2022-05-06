Germantown man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl after woman died of overdose

File image

A Germantown man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Greenbelt to distribution of fentanyl, following the 2020 death of a woman from an overdose, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Enitan Mouroukeji Agbi, 38, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl, according to a press release.

According to Agbi’s guilty plea, the victim called Agbi to obtain heroin and fentanyl on Aug. 10, 2020, and the two planned to meet at a hotel in Gaithersburg where Agbi was staying. Agbi completed the drug transaction in the victim’s car and the victim drove home, according to authorities.

That night, the victim was found dead around 10 in her bedroom, according to the plea. Authorities found a clear bag with .42 grams of fentanyl mixed with heroin and a straw next to her body. No one else was in her home at the time, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. An autopsy determined that she died from acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl, despropionyl fentanyl and morphine.

Agbi went to a different hotel two weeks after the victim’s death, according to authorities. Law enforcement executive a search warrant on his hotel room on Aug. 28, 2020, and found more than 5 grams’ worth of fentanyl mixed with heroin, along with other “drug distribution paraphernalia,” according to the plea.

Agbi was arrested at the hotel and later told authorities that he was a drug user and dealer, and that he had given the victim opioids Aug. 10.

Agbi and prosecutors have entered into a plea agreement, and if the court accepts it, he will be sentenced to nine years and six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request from Bethesda Beat to speak with the victim’s family.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com