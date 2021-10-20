Gaithersburg man ordered to spend 45 years in prison for 2017 rape

A Gaithersburg man was ordered on Wednesday to spend 45 years in prison for raping a woman at a bus stop four years ago, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

David Lee Williams, 31, raped the woman at a bus stop at the intersection of Watkins Mill Road and Travis Lane on Oct. 6, 2017, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The woman got to the bus stop around 5:30 a.m. that day and Williams was there. He grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth and put cocaine in her face, according to the sentencing memo. He then threw her down the hill and assaulted her.

When the victim tried to run away, Williams threatened to kill her, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. He then strangled her, took off her clothes and raped her.

At some point, the victim lost consciousness, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. When she woke up, she found that she was only wearing underwear and socks, and that Williams had stolen her clothes and other belongings.

The victim called police and was taken to a hospital, which conducted a forensic examination of the rape, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. She had injuries in 27 places on her body and was hospitalized for a week. She also received physical therapy for eight months.

In July 2019, a detective from the Montgomery County Cold Case Unit matched a buccal swab — a collection of cells from inside the cheek — from Williams to a DNA profile taken from the forensic exam, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Williams was arrested in August 2019.

Williams pleaded guilty to first-degree rape on Oct. 4, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Steven Salant issued a life sentence, with all but 45 years suspended. Williams must also be on supervised probation for five years following his release, and is required to register as a lifetime sex offender.

A Dec. 10 hearing is also scheduled to determine if the victim will receive financial restitution for her medical bills. She has asked for more than $14,000.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said the rape changed her life and took away her sense of security.

“During these years, I thought that guy would come again in front of me because he had all my stuff which he took during that incident,” she said in the statement.

Stephen Mercer, an attorney who represents Williams, declined to comment to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday.

