Former Rockville psychiatric technician convicted of sexually abusing patient

File image

A former employee at Adventist HealthCare Behavioral Health in Rockville was convicted by a jury on Wednesday of sexually abusing a patient in 2019. Additionally, on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing another patient in 2018.

Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, now 46, sexually assaulted the first victim in a room at the facility in February 2018 after she was involuntarily committed for psychiatric care, according to Montgomery County police.

The second victim was involuntarily committed for psychiatric care at the facility in June 2019, when Okah went into her room, kissed her on the mouth and made inappropriate physical contact with her, according to police.

Okah, who had worked at the health facility since 2016 as a psychiatric technician, was terminated on June 7, 2019, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office. He was arrested in December 2019.

On Wednesday, a Montgomery County Circuit Court jury convicted Okah of one count of sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult and three counts of third-degree sex offense in connection with the 2019 incident, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced. On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to charges of sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult and third-degree sex offense, in connection with the 2018 incident.

Okah faces up to 60 years in prison for all the combined charges from his conviction and guilty plea he was convicted of and pleaded guilty to, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 7.

“This defendant abused his position of trust and authority over the victims, preying on them while they were in a vulnerable state. It took courage for the victims to come forward and that bravery will help to prevent further abuse,” State’s Attorney John McCarthy said in a statement.

Okah’s attorney, John Iweanoge, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com