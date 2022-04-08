Former Montgomery County inmate sentenced to prison for credit card fraud scheme

A former Montgomery County inmate has been sentenced to 61 months in prison for working with another inmate to buy stolen credit and debit card numbers, then deposit money into inmate accounts, authorities said.

Abraham Oliver, 26, worked with fellow Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation inmate Octavia Ikea Terry to “fraudulently obtain and use the credit and debit card numbers of others, without their knowledge or permission,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Maryland.

Oliver was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the release. After the 61-month sentence, he will be on supervised release for three years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Oliver told Terry to buy bitcoin and use it to purchase credit and debit card numbers from the Dark Web, referring to online activity that can’t be found through standard searches.

Oliver used those numbers to make deposits into his inmate account and other inmate accounts, the news release said. He asked other inmates to send Terry checks, which were received at a post office box in North Carolina.

Four identity theft victims lost money, according to the news release.

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel ordered Oliver to forfeit $12,166.93 in inmate accounts and pay restitution of $31,252.35, the amount of the victims’ losses.

Terry, 25, of Maxton, N.C., pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.

Steve Bohnel can be reached at steve.bohnel@bethesdamagazine.com