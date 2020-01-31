Former Gaithersburg art instructor sentenced to probation for abusing boys
He will be on home detention to start
Gene Alphonse Brugada Pasay
A former Gaithersburg art instructor who police say abused three children was sentenced Friday to five years’ probation. For the first six months, he will be on home detention.
Gene Alphonse Brugada Pasay, 30, was arrested in July after Montgomery County police said he made sexual gestures and showed inappropriate videos and photographs to two boys when he taught classes at the Renaissance Art Center in Gaithersburg. The boys were 10 and 11 at the time, police said.
Police said the incidents happened between September 2018 and March 2019.
Pasay pleaded guilty in December to one count of sexual abuse of a minor, which Maryland law defines as “an act that involves sexual molestation or exploitation of a minor, whether physical injuries are sustained or not.”
During the December plea hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Haynos said in court that there was a third victim, but did not give the child’s gender.
During Friday’s hearing, Pasay apologized for his actions, telling the court he is “a better person than this.”
“I’m sorry for ruining their [children] innocence and for giving them the things I should be guiding them away from,” he said.
Judge Harry Storm, prior to issuing his ruling, said he felt Pasay’s apology was sincere.
“I do believe you are truly remorseful for what you did,” he said.
Storm said sentencing guidelines normally allow someone charged with sexual abuse of a minor to get up to 25 years in prison. But the terms of a plea agreement Pasay entered last month set a maximum of 18 months of incarceration.
Storm said he felt further incarceration wasn’t necessary to deter Pasay from committing further crimes.
Haynos on Friday had asked for the maximum 18 months in jail for Pasay to deter future criminals from abusing children.
“He, as far as we know, has not crossed the line to touching children. But he got really close to it,” she said. “There needs to be a wakeup call for this defendant.”
Pasay’s attorney, David Felsen, said in court that none of the facts of what his client did have been disputed.
“This is a sex offense. He admits that it is a sex offense,” he said.
As part of Pasay’s sentence, he must register as a sex offender and receive both sex offender and mental health treatment. Pasay is prohibited from having contact with the victims and is banned from using a computer or having access to pornography.
