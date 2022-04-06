Eight charged with trying to defraud Walter Reed and Defense Health Agency of $3 million

File image

Eight people have been charged in a $3 million scheme to defraud Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda and The Defense Health Agency, authorities said Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Maryland said in a press release that the fraud involved billing for contract medical coders, who document medical services as part of a record-keeping process.

According to a press release, those charged are:

Akbar Masood, 59, of Great Falls, Va.

Michelle O. Peebles, 48, of Riverdale, Md.

Harriett Jackson, 49, of Glenarden

Judith Russ, 58, of Washington, D.C.

Rhonda Paul, 46, of Washington, D.C.

Wesley Williams, 47, of Takoma Park

Bagnon Jaques Titi, 44, of Riverdale, Md.

Alfred Antonio Duncan, 44, of White Plains, Md.

Masood was a part owner and officer in a company — referred to only as “Company A” — that was a “prime contractor for medical support services” to both Walter Reed and the Defense Health Agency, according to an indictment.

In 2016, Masood, Peebles and Jackson started the company HMA Solutions to take advantage of Walter Reed’s increased need for contract medical coders, according to the press release.

Masood allegedly subcontracted work to HMA on Company A’s contract with Walter Reed to supply medical coding support, but didn’t disclose that he was involved in HMA to the co-owners of Company A, according to the press release.

According to the indictment, Masood, Peebles and Jackson used stolen identities of people who included medical coders to make it seem that HMA could do medical coding evaluation, feedback and training as a subcontractor.

They allegedly used a falsified signature of one coder to sign agreements with Company A, claiming who else would be doing the work.

The indictment also alleges that Masood, Peebles and Jackson created false billable hours using the names of other people, and the hours were charged to Company A, which then allegedly billed those hours to Walter Reed.

Russ, who worked at Walter Reed, then allegedly “verified the work” done by the fraudulent coders. He was “paid regularly” by Peebles or another company — referred to only as “Company B” — starting no later than January 2017, and didn’t disclose the income to Walter Reed, according to the indictment.

Both Company A and Company B are headquartered in Virginia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Masood, Peebles and Jackson steered a contract with Company A for “in-person coding support from highly skilled coders” to HMA, according to the indictment. They allegedly billed Company A, and subsequently Walter Reed, for hours, even though no work was done.

Peebles and Jackson recruited Paul, Williams, Titi and Duncan to pose as the coders and sign consulting agreements with Company A even though none of them had experience, according to the press release.

Paul, Williams, Titi and Duncan “repeatedly” submitted falsified invoices that claimed they processed “thousands of encounters” each month. Walter Reed was billed more than $1 million for these false claims, according to the press release.

Between 2017 and 2019, the defendants received more than $3 million from the scheme, according to the indictment.

Each defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud. Additionally, all defendants except Russ will face up to 20 years in prison for each of the eight counts of wire fraud, according to the press release.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com