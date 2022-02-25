D.C. man sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing Silver Spring man in 2008

Logo from US Attorney's Office Twitter page

A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for killing a Silver Spring man in Northwest D.C. nearly 14 years ago during a drug transaction, authorities said.

Mason Binion, now 35, was charged with killing Michael F. Taylor, 21, on June 21, 2008, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Binion and three others drove Taylor from a recreation center in Silver Spring to the 600 block of Emerson Street in Northwest D.C. that night because Binion and Taylor “had arranged for a large purchase of drugs,” according to a press release.

Taylor gave the drug money to a “middleman” who allegedly absconded with it, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Binion and the others then drove into an alley, stopped in front of a detached garage behind Farragut Street and fatally shot Taylor in the back of the head, according to the press release.

Binion was arrested and charged with murder in January 2018, and was found guilty in February 2020 of first-degree murder while armed, according to the press release.

He was sentenced Friday by Associate Superior Court Judge Marisa Demeo.

Binion’s attorney, Quo Judkins, declined to comment to Bethesda Beat on Friday.

