D.C. man pleads guilty to carjackings in Silver Spring

U.S. District Court in Maryland File Photo

A Washington, D.C., man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence for participating in multiple carjackings in June 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced this week.

James Albert Borum, age 19, faces up to 14 years in federal prison for his role in multiple carjackings in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties last summer if U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang accepts the July 29 plea agreement, according to a news release. Borum was involved in four carjackings and an attempted carjacking, according to the plea agreement, and he admitted that a firearm was brandished in three of the carjackings.

At the time of the incidents, Borum was wearing an ankle monitor related to other criminal charges against him in Washington, D.C., the release said.

The carjackings in Montgomery County included an incident near an apartment courtyard in Silver Spring on June 10, 2021. According to the release, Borum approached a victim who had parked a car and started walking into the courtyard. He pointed a handgun at the victim’s forehead, saying “I’ll kill you. Give me the keys.”

He then took the victim’s car and drove away with an accomplice, later parking it near his home in Washington, D.C. Local law enforcement were able to track the car through its GPS device, according to authorities.

Another carjacking occurred on June 18, 2021, when Borum and an accomplice tried to carjack another victim in a parking garage in the 8700 block of Cameron Street in Silver Spring. They demanded that a woman give them their car keys, but she refused. Borum and his accomplice grabbed for her purse and a brief struggle ensued, but they could not get her keys, and fled the scene when another car pulled into the garage, according to the release.

In addition, Borum used a handgun to carjack another victim in a parking garage on the 8700 block of Colesville Road in Silver Spring on June 23, 2021. That victim gave up his keys and wallet after Borum or his accomplice held a black handgun on the side of the victim’s head and repeated: “Give me the keys!”

After Borum and his accomplice fled in that victim’s vehicle, local law enforcement found the car on the block of Borum’s home in Washington, D.C. His fingerprints were found on the car, the release stated.

In total, there were four carjackings and one attempted carjacking, and Borum admitted a gun was used in three of them, according to the release.

Borum’s sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 22.

