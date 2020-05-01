Coronavirus clogs the courts: In Montgomery County, 13,000 hearings delayed
Lengthy backlog as 1,600 trials in limbo because of shutdown
Montgomery County’s court system will be overwhelmed with cases when it reopens, presenting practical challenges for the public during the coronavirus pandemic, those in the legal system say.
Courts across Maryland have been mostly closed since the middle of March because of the pandemic, although some emergency hearings are allowed in circuit courts, such as arraignments, juvenile detention hearings, protective orders and custody matters.
Circuit Court Administrator Judy Rupp told the Montgomery County Council during a virtual meeting on Tuesday that more than 13,000 hearings and 1,600 trials must be rescheduled.
The courts could open up in early June, she said, but there might still be social distancing restrictions then.
“With social distancing, we will be needing to do remote proceedings as much as possible,” she said.
Rupp said the public might not initially be able to attend court proceedings when the courts reopen because of the number of cases happening at one time.
“We will have a very large hole to dig out of. But we are already starting many work groups on a reopening strategy. But the volume is significant,” she said.
The Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office faces a backlog of more than 900 criminal trials that have been continued, mostly jury trials, according to data in a spreadsheet from the Circuit Court provided to Bethesda Beat on Wednesday.
Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for the State’s Attorney’s Office, wrote in an email that the office is “keeping victims informed and making sure the accused are treated fairly.”
“Cases are being screened with arresting officers, caseloads are being managed by prosecutors and staff. Defense attorneys are receiving notices, discovery and other matters pertaining to their cases as required by law,” he wrote. “This unprecedented event of our lifetimes is being handled with every measure of concern for the public safety, health and well-being.”
David Felsen, a criminal defense attorney in Rockville, said on Wednesday that he is handling about 30 cases right now.
“Those cases are not getting resolved, and with every new order from the court changing the date, things get pushed farther down the road. There are a lot of cases that could be resolved that can’t be because the courts are closed,” he said.
Felsen said he worries that attorneys might have to be in two or three places at once if the docket becomes condensed. He said the county’s bar association, administrative judges and others are trying to figure out the best way to reopen the courthouse, although he hasn’t been involved in those discussions.
Felsen also worries about people who are out of work due to the pandemic and are months behind on paying their rent, mortgage, child support or other expenses. Those who are unemployed, he said, will have a hard time affording an attorney.
“With the economic circumstance and with courts dates being postponed, we can expect that there’s gonna be a lot of cases coming up very, very quickly,” he said, “and people are gonna be left twisting in the wind because they don’t have the resources to hire a lawyer and court dates are going to come up very quickly and it’s gonna create a lot of problems.”
