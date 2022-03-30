Clarksburg man pleads guilty to involvement in insurrection at U.S. Capitol

File image

A Clarksburg man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to being involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

David A. Blair, 27, was in the crowd that day on the west lawn of the Capitol, as supporters of then-President Donald Trump protested the certification Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

D.C. police officers ordered the crowd to move away, and Blair “positioned himself between officers and the crowd,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

He then waved a Confederate battle flag that was attached to a lacrosse stick, and yelled something similar to “hell naw, quit backing up, don’t be scared,” the press release said.

An officer pushed Blair back toward the crowd, and Blair thrust his lacrosse stick at the officer’s chest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Blair was arrested Feb. 17, 2021. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 13, according to the press release. He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Terrell Roberts III, an attorney for Blair, wrote in an email to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday that he wants to wait until after sentencing before he comments.

More than 775 people have been arrested across the country and accused of crimes related to the Capitol insurrection, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com