Case Accusing Principal of Sexually Harassing Employee Dismissed
Baker Middle School security guard said he was fired for rejecting sexual advances
Baker Middle School
Via MCPS
A federal judge has dismissed a case filed by a former Montgomery County Public Schools security guard who alleged John T. Baker Middle School’s principal harassed him when he rejected her sexual advances.
In a lawsuit filed in May, Scott Wilson alleged that Baker Principal Louise Worthington made “a number of unwanted sexual advances” in 2014. U.S. District Court Judge Peter Messitte dismissed the case on Monday. The order, available in online court records, does not detail the reasoning for his decision.
In one instance outlined in his lawsuit, Wilson said Worthington asked him to show her around his farm after she gave speeches at local elementary schools. The principal then “insisted” Wilson show her his bedroom, the lawsuit said.
Worthington allegedly laid on his bed and told him “that she was waiting for him.” Wilson refused to join Worthington in bed, according to court documents, and insisted they return to school.
In a separate incident, Worthington allegedly took Wilson’s keys and put them in her underwear and walked away from him, forcing him to follow her to her office.
Wilson reported the alleged harassment to his supervisor in early 2015, his lawyers say, but his supervisor did not investigate and “nothing further was done.”
Instead, Wilson asserts that Worthington began retaliating against him by leaving him alone to supervise lunch periods, moving his office and giving poor references to other potential employers.
In January 2018, Wilson was fired, according to court records. He alleged it was because he rejected Worthington’s sexual advances. MCPS, however, said Wilson’s employment was terminated following an arrest in Washington, D.C., on charges of illegally possessing a firearm and falsely impersonating a police officer.
The arrest was detailed in MCPS’ response to his sexual harassment lawsuit.
The charges were ultimately reduced to attempted possession of an unregistered firearm. Wilson was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation, according to court records.
Wilson alleges that he reported the arrest to his supervisors immediately, in accordance with MCPS policy, and he was told to continue working. MCPS, however, says the arrest was not reported until May 2017 and Wilson was placed on administrative leave while the school system conducted a review of the incident.
In a letter notifying Wilson of his firing, MCPS Chief Operating Officer Andy Zuckerman said the police investigation showed that Wilson unlawfully possessed a gun, was wearing a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) windbreaker, had a police badge and was driving a personal vehicle with red and blue lights activated at the time of his arrest.
In the letter, Zuckerman wrote that Wilson’s arrest was concerning, “as is your lack of honesty and misrepresentation of information during the investigative process.”
Wilson was seeking more than $1 million in damages from MCPS.
